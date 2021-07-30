Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for MGM Resorts International Lifted by Truist Securiti (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of MGM Resorts International in a report released on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.72). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

NYSE:MGM opened at $38.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.51. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $45.34.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $161,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,007. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,888,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,536 shares of company stock worth $4,918,869 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

