Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for MercadoLibre, Inc. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of MercadoLibre in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.03). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MercadoLibre’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.59 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MELI. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,858.37.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,641.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $81.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,295.05 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $959.87 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,476.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

