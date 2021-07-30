Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Decreased by National Bank Financial

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a report issued on Sunday, July 25th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.55. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $168.21 target price on the stock.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$3.05 billion during the quarter.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial to C$197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Cormark set a C$168.21 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$185.64.

IFC opened at C$169.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$168.16. The company has a market cap of C$29.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.87. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of C$131.94 and a 1-year high of C$173.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total value of C$127,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$502,922.07.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

