Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Boosted by Analyst

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) – Analysts at Colliers Securities raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of IMAX in a research note issued on Monday, July 26th. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.36). Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for IMAX’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. IMAX had a negative net margin of 77.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 475.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IMAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upgraded shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.60 to $18.60 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

NYSE:IMAX opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. IMAX has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.46. The company has a market cap of $977.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.80.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at $280,126. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $254,233.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in IMAX by 106.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,307,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,043 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,434,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in IMAX during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,293,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,214,000. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in IMAX during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,643,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

