Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Boosted by SVB Leerink

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.81) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.84). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.92) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 40.18%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.07.

BPMC stock opened at $84.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.69. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $66.20 and a 1-year high of $125.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 9.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,049,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,711,000 after buying an additional 361,508 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,537,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,475,000 after buying an additional 37,087 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 14.7% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,429,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,948,000 after buying an additional 183,665 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 8.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,061,000 after buying an additional 110,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 7.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,059,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,993,000 after buying an additional 76,457 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $2,317,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,679,380.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $90,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,507.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.