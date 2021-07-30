Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Etsy in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Get Etsy alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist dropped their price objective on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.52.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $198.98 on Wednesday. Etsy has a 12-month low of $103.06 and a 12-month high of $251.86. The company has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 56.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.48.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.56 million.

In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.77, for a total value of $2,710,395.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,913,715.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.41, for a total value of $181,972.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 908 shares in the company, valued at $181,972.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,867 shares of company stock worth $9,875,830 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.