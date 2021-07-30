Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Excellon Resources Inc. Issued By Pi Financial (TSE:EXN)

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN) – Research analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Excellon Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Pi Financial analyst P. Ker forecasts that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$12.39 million for the quarter.

EXN stock opened at C$2.91 on Friday. Excellon Resources has a 12-month low of C$2.36 and a 12-month high of C$6.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.47. The stock has a market cap of C$94.23 million and a P/E ratio of -5.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.01.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

