Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ATIP)

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for ATI Physical Therapy in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.06). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ATIP. started coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research downgraded ATI Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.98 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark cut ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ATI Physical Therapy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

NYSE:ATIP opened at $3.63 on Thursday. ATI Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $13.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy stock. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

