Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Hasbro, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Hasbro in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.02. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hasbro’s FY2023 earnings at $6.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.69 EPS.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday. Truist increased their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.22.

Hasbro stock opened at $100.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $71.07 and a 12 month high of $104.89.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

In other news, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $221,776.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,371,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 17,491 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,661,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,907. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,151,000 after acquiring an additional 27,919 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 333,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,079,000 after purchasing an additional 64,393 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,451,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,528,000 after purchasing an additional 70,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.