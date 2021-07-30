Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Redfin Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Redfin in a research note issued on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.36). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $268.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.68 million. Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Redfin in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.36.

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $59.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1,477.25 and a beta of 1.88. Redfin has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $98.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth $697,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total value of $298,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,216.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $4,540,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,668,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,191,565.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,183 shares of company stock valued at $11,407,144 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.