Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 184 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,739,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 40,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,516 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.08. 3,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,991. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $106.13 and a one year high of $180.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

