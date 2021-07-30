Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,589 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 4.2% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $52,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.77. The stock had a trading volume of 157,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,895,771. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.87. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $89.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

