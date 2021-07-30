Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.22 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 169,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 14,305 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,235,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 37,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 58,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 13,510 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $60.40. 19,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,877. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.08 and a 52 week high of $61.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.50.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.