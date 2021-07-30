Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Has $13.63 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 221,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.1% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 116.6% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.2% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.2% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.52. 1,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,991. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.49. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $61.36 and a 1-year high of $62.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.017 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

