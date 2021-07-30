Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of VB stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,066. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.67. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $146.88 and a 52-week high of $228.87.

