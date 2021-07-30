PulteGroup, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of PulteGroup in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.92. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.49 EPS.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.77.

NYSE PHM opened at $55.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.51. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $63.90.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 32,310 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in PulteGroup by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 515,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,215,000 after buying an additional 58,759 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 472,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,649,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,130,000 after purchasing an additional 184,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

