Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 124.8% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $279,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEG. Mizuho upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.39.

In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $312,324.30. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,080 shares of company stock worth $2,485,154. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG opened at $63.07 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

