ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:KOLD)

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 7,398 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,279% compared to the average daily volume of 311 put options.

KOLD stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,283,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,582. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.71. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $62.23.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the first quarter worth about $1,088,000.

