ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $203.58 Million

Brokerages expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) to report $203.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for ProPetro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $196.70 million and the highest is $214.64 million. ProPetro posted sales of $106.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full year sales of $821.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $796.75 million to $866.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $955.67 million to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $161.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.67 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. ProPetro’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $344,458.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,685.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,793 shares of company stock valued at $981,014. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 3,814.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PUMP opened at $7.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $798.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 3.33. ProPetro has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.61.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

