Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Shares Down 4.8%

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) dropped 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.87 and last traded at $20.04. Approximately 3,003 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 177,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.05.

RXDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 36.26 and a quick ratio of 36.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.09.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXDX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $6,317,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $2,577,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,135,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $629,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

