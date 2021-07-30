Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.62.

Prologis stock opened at $127.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.61 billion, a PE ratio of 61.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $129.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

