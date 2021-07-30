Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,819 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Progyny during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Progyny during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Progyny by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,759,000 after buying an additional 94,394 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Progyny by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,925,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,693,000 after buying an additional 249,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Progyny during the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny stock opened at $55.51 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.39 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.13.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $122.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Progyny news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $108,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,229,295.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $481,634.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,551,073 shares of company stock valued at $93,825,198 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

