Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Professional Holding Corp. is the financial holding company for Professional Bank, a state-chartered bank. It focuses on providing commercial banking products and services to medium-sized businesses, professional entrepreneurs and high net worth individuals. Professional Holding Corp. is based in FL, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on PFHD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Professional from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James started coverage on Professional in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Professional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFHD opened at $20.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.35. The stock has a market cap of $278.47 million, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.05. Professional has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 million. Professional had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 11.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Professional will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 3,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $66,059.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,684 shares in the company, valued at $141,078.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 2,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $50,708.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,684 shares in the company, valued at $142,154. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,468 shares of company stock worth $593,651. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFHD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Professional by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 22,624 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Professional by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Professional during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Professional by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Professional by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

