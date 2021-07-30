Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of PMCUF stock opened at $42.66 on Friday. Pro Medicus has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $44.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.31.

Pro Medicus Company Profile

Pro Medicus Limited provides radiology information systems (RIS), picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and advanced visualization solutions in Australia, Europe, and North America. It offers medical software for practice management; integration products; Promedicus.net secure email; healthcare software that provides radiologist and clinicians with advanced visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images; and PACS/Digital imaging software.

