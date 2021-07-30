Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of PMCUF stock opened at $42.66 on Friday. Pro Medicus has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $44.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.31.
Pro Medicus Company Profile
