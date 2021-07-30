Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) by 68.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 34,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Pro-Dex worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pro-Dex in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Pro-Dex in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Pro-Dex in the first quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pro-Dex in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $30.79 on Friday. Pro-Dex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.30.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $11.74 million during the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 30.20%.

In related news, CFO Alisha Charlton sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $33,154.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,774 shares in the company, valued at $161,838.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.