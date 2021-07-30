Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 78.9% from the June 30th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of PY stock opened at $42.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.42. Principal Value ETF has a 12 month low of $27.73 and a 12 month high of $44.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Value ETF by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 191,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 61,585 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,518,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Principal Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,000.

