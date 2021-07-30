Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PFG. Citigroup raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Principal Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Principal Financial Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.45.

PFG traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $62.49. 20,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,353. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.63. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $67.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

