Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,119 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $106,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 141.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter worth $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter worth $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Anthem during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $384.33 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $406.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $387.08. The company has a market capitalization of $93.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.20 EPS. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.67.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

