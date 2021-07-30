Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $95.94 Million Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 882,147 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 132,640 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $95,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 101,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at $1,454,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $107.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.50 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.57.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 29.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.43.

In related news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

