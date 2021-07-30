Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.83.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

PRIM traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $30.12. The company had a trading volume of 311,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,943. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.24. Primoris Services has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.21.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $818.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.00 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Primoris Services in the first quarter worth approximately $1,875,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Primoris Services in the first quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Primoris Services in the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. 88.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

