Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PRI. lifted their price target on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist lifted their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $147.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.86. Primerica has a 1 year low of $107.63 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $636.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.81 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 17.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Primerica will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total value of $638,593.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 26,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,215.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel M. Babbit sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $175,142.00. Insiders sold a total of 22,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,622 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Primerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Primerica by 390.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Primerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Primerica by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Primerica by 865.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

