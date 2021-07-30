Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 28,090 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $7,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 26.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ST shares. TheStreet lowered Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.18.

NYSE ST opened at $58.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $47,560.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $384,721.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,646 shares of company stock worth $3,073,410 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

