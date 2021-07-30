Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 8,399 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,013 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,399 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.06% of Ciena worth $5,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Ciena by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 3.7% during the first quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Ciena by 0.6% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 32,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Ciena by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 2.1% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

Shares of CIEN opened at $57.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.61.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $51,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $284,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,349 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,102. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

