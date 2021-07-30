Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,455 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.10% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $6,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSC. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $28.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.31. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 64.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.88.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $425.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.37 million. Sell-side analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.78.

In related news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 2,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $58,275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Bartlett bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 129,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,097. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,806,760 shares of company stock valued at $663,470,812. Insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

