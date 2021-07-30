Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires Shares of 214,157 Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 214,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,423,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.60% of Pliant Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 601.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $322,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLRX. BTIG Research began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

In other news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $360,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,065,762.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $132,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,365.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $593,235. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.36. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $43.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.95 million and a PE ratio of -7.62.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.04). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 501.02% and a negative return on equity of 25.93%. The business had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

