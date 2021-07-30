Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 5,585 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.06% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $8,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 372.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $3,133,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 170.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 77,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,174,000 after acquiring an additional 48,607 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $4,978,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 75.7% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 22,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares during the period. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $261.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.65. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.60 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.13.
In other news, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total transaction of $79,047.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total transaction of $2,730,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,667 shares of company stock worth $10,033,678. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $327.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.82.
SolarEdge Technologies Profile
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.
