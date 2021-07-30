Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Short Interest Update

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the June 30th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 457,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SQFT opened at $4.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.10. Presidio Property Trust has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $10.24.

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $5.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. This is a boost from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%.

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on Presidio Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQFT. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Presidio Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Presidio Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Presidio Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Presidio Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Presidio Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

About Presidio Property Trust

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

