PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PPD had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 2.93%.

Shares of PPD stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,921. PPD has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $46.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.16.

Several research firms have commented on PPD. Mizuho lowered PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of PPD in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 price target on shares of PPD in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of PPD in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PPD in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.08.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

