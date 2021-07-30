Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.60.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

POWI stock traded up $10.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.03. 23,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,453. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.47. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $50.34 and a 52 week high of $99.05. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 60.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 17.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $711,698.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,016,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 9.9% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 264.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

