Polaris (NYSE:PII) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.350-$9.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.38 billion-$8.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.45 billion.Polaris also updated its FY21 guidance to $9.35-9.60 EPS.
Shares of PII stock traded up $1.50 on Friday, reaching $131.70. 458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,126. Polaris has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.53.
Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Polaris will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.
Polaris Company Profile
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.
See Also: Hold Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.