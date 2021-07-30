Polaris (NYSE:PII) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.350-$9.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.38 billion-$8.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.45 billion.Polaris also updated its FY21 guidance to $9.35-9.60 EPS.

Shares of PII stock traded up $1.50 on Friday, reaching $131.70. 458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,126. Polaris has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.53.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Polaris will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PII shares. Citigroup lowered Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Polaris in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an underperform rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polaris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Truist reduced their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, downgraded Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.59.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

