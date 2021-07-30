Polaris (NYSE:PII) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.35-9.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.38-8.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.46 billion.Polaris also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.350-$9.600 EPS.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist dropped their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.59.
Polaris stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.38. 2,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,126. Polaris has a 12-month low of $86.67 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 2.02.
Polaris Company Profile
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.
