Polaris (NYSE:PII) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.35-9.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.38-8.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.46 billion.Polaris also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.350-$9.600 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist dropped their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.59.

Polaris stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.38. 2,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,126. Polaris has a 12-month low of $86.67 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 2.02.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Polaris will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

