Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 150,000 Shares of Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL) by 75.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Qell Acquisition were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition during the first quarter worth $12,614,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Qell Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $6,423,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in Qell Acquisition by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 210,457 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Qell Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,476,000. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,054,000. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

QELL stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. Qell Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94.

Qell Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

