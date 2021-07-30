Point72 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.06% of GoPro worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,953,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,219,000 after purchasing an additional 385,940 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in GoPro during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,542,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in GoPro by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,815,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GoPro by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,854,000 after acquiring an additional 125,803 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in GoPro during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,432,000. 58.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GoPro stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -94.82 and a beta of 1.23. GoPro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $13.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $203.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.35.

In other news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 9,042 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total value of $87,164.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 311,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,078.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $2,044,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,522.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 498,197 shares of company stock valued at $5,337,487 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

