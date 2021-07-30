Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 115,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.18% of Immutep at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immutep in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Immutep by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immutep in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Immutep in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immutep in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,140,000. 6.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Immutep alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Immutep from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

NASDAQ:IMMP opened at $3.43 on Friday. Immutep Limited has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.23.

About Immutep

Immutep Limited, a biotech company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical product candidates. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its principal product candidate is IMP321, also known as Â’eftilagimod alpha' or Â’efti', which is a recombinant protein that is in Phase IIb clinical trial as a chemoimmunotherapy combination for metastatic breast cancer termed AIPAC and in a Phase I combination therapy trial in metastatic melanoma termed TACTI-mel; and is being evaluated as a combination therapy in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and non-small cell lung carcinoma in a Phase II clinical trial called TACTI-002 and an investigator initiated Phase I trial called INSIGHT in advanced solid tumors.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Immutep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immutep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.