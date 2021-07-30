Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $734,000 Investment in Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FCAC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FCAC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 73,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Falcon Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Falcon Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,679,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Falcon Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $6,653,000. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition by 702.6% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,006,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,004,000 after buying an additional 1,756,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 20,682 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCAC opened at $7.42 on Friday. Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $12.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.92.

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

