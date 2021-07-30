Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $968,000 in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,419,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,818,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $11,718,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the first quarter worth $968,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Services Acquisition alerts:

Shares of HCAR stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.68. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.52.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.