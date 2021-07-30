Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $814,000 in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYW. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in Hayward in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,829,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at $2,110,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter worth about $577,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Hayward in the first quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hayward during the first quarter worth about $12,728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Hayward alerts:

HAYW opened at $24.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.34. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $26.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.38.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Hayward from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hayward from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW).

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.