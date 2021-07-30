Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $558,000 Stock Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 98.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358,110 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,268,000 after buying an additional 814,160 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 41.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,641,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,594,000 after acquiring an additional 773,279 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 523.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 894,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,457,000 after acquiring an additional 751,266 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 94.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,256,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,042,000 after purchasing an additional 610,875 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 1,056.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 556,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,599,000 after purchasing an additional 507,927 shares during the last quarter. 53.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

In other news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total value of $1,482,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,604,131.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $459,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,069,630 shares of company stock worth $94,459,451. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FOUR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

NYSE FOUR opened at $90.18 on Friday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $36.17 and a one year high of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.40.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $239.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.07 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 18.73% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.