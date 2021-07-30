PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $426.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. PNM Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. PNM Resources updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.270-$2.370 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.27-2.37 EPS.

Shares of PNM stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.30. The company had a trading volume of 14,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.53. PNM Resources has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $50.25.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.46%.

Separately, Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNM Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.20.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.