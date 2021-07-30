Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.29

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.29 and last traded at $20.06, with a volume of 6048 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.15.

PLRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

The firm has a market cap of $723.98 million and a P/E ratio of -6.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.36.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 501.02% and a negative return on equity of 25.93%. The business had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $360,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,065,762.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $132,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,365.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $593,235 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 601.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

